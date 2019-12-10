Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Muriel Adams. View Sign Service Information Moore Funeral Home 12 S. Second Street Denton , MD 21629 (410)-479-2611 Send Flowers Obituary



GREENWOOD - Ruth Muriel Adams passed away on the Sabbath, Dec. 7, 2019, at the Bayhealth Hospital in Milford.Born in Freeland, Pa. on April 22, 1928, Ruth was the daughter of the late Margaret Cox Smith and late Elmer Robert Smith. Her husband, Lester J. Adams, died on Aug. 14, 2014.Ruth and Lester owned and operated Adams Fruit Market on Rt. 404 in Greenwood for many years. She was a courageous lady of great perseverance. Most importantly, she was a wonderful lady who was always thinking of others. She loved her family and her church family at the Federalsburg SDA church.Mrs. Adams is survived by three daughters, Linda Parkhurst (Fred) of Greenwood, Judy Nalley of Greenwood, and Joan Maloney (Oscar) of Federalsburg; two sons, Jamie Adams of Greenwood and Jeffrey Adams (Lyn) of Greenwood; seven grandchildren, Brian Parkhurst (Theresa), Jami Allen (Chad), Brandy Horseman (Chris), Alex Barday, Dale Johnson (Jessica), Zachary Nalley, and Shania Nalley; ten great grandchildren, Hunter, Harper, Michaela, Marilyn, Willow, Abigail, Keizer, Bremen, Emily, and Kelsey; one sister, Cora Berger of Drums, Pa.; and one brother, Gene Smith of Greenwood; and a family friend, Mike Nalley. She was preceded in death by two sons, Jerry Adams and Larry Adams; two sisters, Fay Lisnock and Joy Berger; and three brothers, Robert Smith, Donnie Smith, and Bobby Smith.A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on the Sabbath, Dec. 14, 2019 at the Federalsburg Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Visitation will be from 2 – 3 p.m. before the service. The interment will be private.If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family suggests sending them to the Federalsburg Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 2959 Mowbray Creek Road, Federalsburg, MD 21632.To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

