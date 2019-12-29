Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Vee O'Neal. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CLAYTON - Ruth Vee O'Neal passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at Kent General Hospital.

Mrs. O'Neal was born Nov. 26, 1934 in Yalobusha County, Miss. to the late Porter Walker and Alma Dorris Walker.

She had lived in Memphis when she met and married her husband James in 1956. They moved back to Delaware in the 1950's. She was a homemaker and enjoyed sewing, making clothes, quilting, gardening, and photography. Mrs. O'Neal loved hiking and camping in southern Virginia and her world was her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Mrs. O'Neal is survived by her husband of 63 years, James "Jimmy" O'Neal of Clayton; children, Deborah "Debby" Libertore and her husband Tom of Felton, Jimmy O'Neal of N. Jersey, Jay O'Neal of Delaware and Glen O'Neal and his wife Terry of Wilmington; eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to St. Judes Hospital for Children.

