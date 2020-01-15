Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ryan Massey Tieman. View Sign Service Information Torbert Funeral Chapels - Bradford Street 61 South Bradford Street Dover , DE 19904 (302)-734-3341 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Torbert Funeral Chapels - Bradford Street 61 South Bradford Street Dover , DE 19904 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Torbert Funeral Chapels - Bradford Street 61 South Bradford Street Dover , DE 19904 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

NEWARK - Ryan Massey Tieman recently passed away at the age of 38.

Ryan was born Nov. 7, 1981 in Dover to Henry Tieman, III and Barbara Massey. He graduated from Caesar Rodney High School in 2000 and then attended the University of Delaware as well as the Art Institute of Philadelphia.

He was currently working as a self-employed driver for Uber and Grub Hub. Ryan had a passion for basketball, enjoying organized teams, casual pick-up games and shooting hoops in the driveway. Art was a major part of his life and he excelled at innovative works of art. His creativity also lead him to producing music, allowing him to share his art with many listeners. He was a lifelong fan of professional wrestling and attended many associated events where he enjoyed getting to meet some of his childhood heroes. His love and compassion for animals began as a child and continued throughout his life. His dog Murdock was his inseparable companion for many years. He loved his family, especially his grandparents.

Ryan is survived by his father, Henry Tieman, III and his wife Teresa and his mother, Barbara Sidel and her husband Edward all of Dover; grandparents, Charlotte Massey of Dover and Henry Tieman, Jr. of Magnolia.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel, 61 S. Bradford Street, Dover. Friends may call one hour prior. Interment will be at Lakeside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Brandywine Valley Kent County SPCA, 1757 Horsepond Road, Dover, DE 19901.

