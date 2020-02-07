Guest Book View Sign Service Information Short Funeral Home 13 E. Grove Street Delmar , DE 19940 (302)-846-2525 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM on the family farm 511 Murray Farm Lane Greenwood , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

With heavy hearts we regret to inform you that Ryan was called home to be with the Lord on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.

Ryan Murray was born on Jan. 5, 1986, a son of Roy G. Murray, II and Elva (Gerardi) Murray.

He is survived by his wife, Megan (Holleger) Murray; daughter, Makenna Murray; mother, Elva Murray; father, Roy G. Murray, II and his wife Patricia Canaan; brothers, Roy G. Murray, III and Abel L. Murray; mother-in-law, Peggy Holleger; step father-in-law, Larry Sprout; father-in-law, Wayne Holleger; brothers-in-law, Matt Holleger and Jason Holleger; sister-in-law, Angie Holleger; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins of the Gerardi, Murray, and Holleger families.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Roy G. Murray, Sr.; maternal grandmother, Louise Gerardi; uncle, Edward Gerardi; and best friends, Lady (golden beagle) and Buddy Love (yellow lab).

Ryan spent his childhood riding the wagon behind his grandfather's John Deere lawn mower picking produce on the family farm with his two brothers. He loved his frequent visits with his grandmother, Louise B. Gerardi. Ryan was known to hit grand slams in his many years of Little League baseball. Ryan received the "Presidential Award for Educational Excellence" in sixth grade for his consecutive high honors. He was the captain of the varsity Woodbridge Blue Raider football team in high school and loved his time on the field. He graduated from Woodbridge High School class of 2004. He went on to become a Union Bricklayer where he took pride and satisfaction in his work. The highlight of his life was the birth of his beloved daughter, Makenna and the marriage to his beloved wife, Megan Murray. He was an amazing provider and loved and cherished his family time with his wife, daughter and their animals. Ryan enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and crabbing with his two brothers. Ryan also enjoyed gospel music and going to church. Ryan looked forward to the family's annual commercial fishing trip to Emerald Isle, North Carolina.

Ryan's spirit will live on in the hearts of all those who knew and loved him. He will be sorely missed with loved ones knowing that Ryan is in the presence of the Lord.

A celebration of life will be held on the family farm at 511 Murray Farm Lane, Greenwood Delaware on Sunday, Feb. 9, at 1 p.m. Friends and family are welcome to attend and join in the celebration of Ryan's life. Casual attire.

