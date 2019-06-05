FELTON - Ryan William Bundschuh passed away suddenly, Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Kent General Hospital.
Ryan was born Jan. 5, 2002 in Dover to Alan Bundschuh, Jr. and Brenda Trover Bundschuh.
Ryan was a former Lake Forest High School student until transferring in January to James H. Groves High School and was due to graduate a year early, on June 19, 2019.
Ryan's interests included swimming, weightlifting, and lacrosse. He also enjoyed playing video games and riding motorcycles. He especially loved spending time with his family, friends, and pets.
Ryan is survived by his parents, Alan and Brenda Bundschuh; brother, Alan Bundschuh, III; sisters, Holly, Paige and Erica Bundschuh, all of Felton; and grandparents, William E. and Ryoko Trover, of Dover.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call from 12-2 p.m. Interment will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please consider making contributions in his memory to First State Animal Shelter and SPCA, 32 Shelter Circle, Camden, DE 19934.
Published in NewsZapDE on June 5, 2019