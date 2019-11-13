MILFORD - S. Jean (Messick) Livingston passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford.
Jean was born in Harrington, daughter of the late William Earl and Beulah (Hobbs) Messick.
Jean was the office administrator for many years at the Kings Cliff Mobile Home Park in Dover. She loved gardening and was especially talented at growing roses. In addition to being known for her beautiful rose garden, Jean was also well-known for her famous chocolate chip cookies and baked corn casserole.
In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Conrad Livingston who passed away in 2012.
She is survived by her sister, Mae Madonna and husband Patrick of Palmetto, Fla; two daughters, Luanne Holland and husband L.T. of Ellendale, and Barbie McDaniel and husband Park of Lewes; two nephews, Mark Madonna and wife Kathy of Washington, N.C., and Michael Madonna of St. Petersburg, Fla; five grandchildren, Kevin Flaherty, Kelly Riley, Brittany Benton, Cheryl Keffer and Bradley McDaniel; and six great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Homes, 119 NW Front Street, Milford. Inurnment will follow at Milford Community Cemetery.
Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Homes, Milford.
In lieu of flowers contributions in Jean's memory are welcome to be made to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963 or Home of the Brave, 6632 Sharps Road, Milford, DE 19963.
Published in NewsZapDE on Nov. 13, 2019