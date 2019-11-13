Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for S. Jean (Messick) Livingston. View Sign Service Information Berry - Short Funeral Home 119-121 N.W. Front Street Milford , DE 19963 (302)-422-8091 Send Flowers Obituary

MILFORD - S. Jean (Messick) Livingston passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford.

Jean was born in Harrington, daughter of the late William Earl and Beulah (Hobbs) Messick.

Jean was the office administrator for many years at the Kings Cliff Mobile Home Park in Dover. She loved gardening and was especially talented at growing roses. In addition to being known for her beautiful rose garden, Jean was also well-known for her famous chocolate chip cookies and baked corn casserole.

In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Conrad Livingston who passed away in 2012.

She is survived by her sister, Mae Madonna and husband Patrick of Palmetto, Fla; two daughters, Luanne Holland and husband L.T. of Ellendale, and Barbie McDaniel and husband Park of Lewes; two nephews, Mark Madonna and wife Kathy of Washington, N.C., and Michael Madonna of St. Petersburg, Fla; five grandchildren, Kevin Flaherty, Kelly Riley, Brittany Benton, Cheryl Keffer and Bradley McDaniel; and six great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Homes, 119 NW Front Street, Milford. Inurnment will follow at Milford Community Cemetery.

Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Homes, Milford.

In lieu of flowers contributions in Jean's memory are welcome to be made to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963 or Home of the Brave, 6632 Sharps Road, Milford, DE 19963.





MILFORD - S. Jean (Messick) Livingston passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford.Jean was born in Harrington, daughter of the late William Earl and Beulah (Hobbs) Messick.Jean was the office administrator for many years at the Kings Cliff Mobile Home Park in Dover. She loved gardening and was especially talented at growing roses. In addition to being known for her beautiful rose garden, Jean was also well-known for her famous chocolate chip cookies and baked corn casserole.In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Conrad Livingston who passed away in 2012.She is survived by her sister, Mae Madonna and husband Patrick of Palmetto, Fla; two daughters, Luanne Holland and husband L.T. of Ellendale, and Barbie McDaniel and husband Park of Lewes; two nephews, Mark Madonna and wife Kathy of Washington, N.C., and Michael Madonna of St. Petersburg, Fla; five grandchildren, Kevin Flaherty, Kelly Riley, Brittany Benton, Cheryl Keffer and Bradley McDaniel; and six great-grandchildren.A memorial service will be scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Homes, 119 NW Front Street, Milford. Inurnment will follow at Milford Community Cemetery.Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Homes, Milford.In lieu of flowers contributions in Jean's memory are welcome to be made to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963 or Home of the Brave, 6632 Sharps Road, Milford, DE 19963. Published in NewsZapDE on Nov. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close