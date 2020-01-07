S. Jean (Messick) Livingston

Service Information
Berry - Short Funeral Home
119-121 N.W. Front Street
Milford, DE
19963
(302)-422-8091
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
12:30 PM
Berry - Short Funeral Home
119-121 N.W. Front Street
Milford, DE 19963
Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
1:30 PM
Berry - Short Funeral Home
119-121 N.W. Front Street
Milford, DE 19963
Obituary
MILFORD - S. Jean (Messick) Livingston's memorial services will be held at 1:30 pm on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Homes, 119 NW Front Street, Milford. A time of visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Milford Community Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jean's memory are welcome to be made to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963 or Home of the Brave, 6632 Sharps Road, Milford, DE 19963.
Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Homes, Milford.
Published in NewsZapDE on Jan. 7, 2020
