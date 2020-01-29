Sadie R. L. Green

Service Information
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
717 West Division St
Dover, DE
19904
(302)-678-8747
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Delaware
1412 College Road
Dover, DE
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
7:00 PM
Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Delaware
1412 College Road
Dover, DE
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
Queen & Fulton Streets
Dover, DE
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
Queen & Fulton Streets
Dover, DE
Obituary
DOVER - Sadie R. L. Green passed away on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.
There will be a Viewing on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Delaware, 1412 College Road, Dover, DE 19904 from 6-8 p.m. with Eastern Star services at 7 p.m. The Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church, Queen & Fulton Streets, Dover, DE 19904 with a viewing at 9 a.m. and Service at 10 a.m.
To offer words of comfort and sign the guest book visit www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.
Published in NewsZapDE on Jan. 29, 2020
