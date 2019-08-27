Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sally Draper Dickerson. View Sign Service Information Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Avenue United Methodist Church 20 N. Church St Milford , DE View Map Send Flowers Service 11:00 AM Avenue United Methodist Church 20 N. Church St Milford , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dover - On Aug. 22, 2019, Sally D. Dickerson went home to be with the Lord and rejoin her husband.

She was born on July 21, 1937 in Lewes to the late Harry and Audrey Draper.

Sally married Chester (Chet) Dickerson, Jr. in 1960. Together they raised two sons, Chester T (Bert) Dickerson and James Dickerson.

Sally was raised in Milton. Her family owned Draper King Cole Canning Company. Sally attended Marjorie Webster Junior College prior to working as an administrative assistant at DuPont in Wilmington. With her husband's Monsanto career, Sally and her family lived in Tokyo, Japan for six years before moving to Potomac, Maryland and finally relocating to Dover, in 1995. Sally was the Matriarch of the family farming operation in Dover and was the owner and managing director of Island Water World, a Caribbean based marine distribution company.

Sally was preceded in death by her husband, Chester T. Dickerson, Jr.

She is survived by her sister, Kay Baker and spouse Nelson of Ocean City, N.J.; her sons, Chester T. (Bert) Dickerson, III and spouse Jamie Tyree of Washington, D.C., and James Dickerson and spouse Annemarie of Ocean City, Md.; her grandchildren, Peyton, Ross, and Riley Dickerson of Ocean City, Md.; and her sister in law, Fran Dickerson of Wilmington. She will be missed by her family and friends including her dog, Freddie.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend services at Avenue United Methodist Church, 20 N. Church St., Milford on Wednesday Aug. 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. with a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m.

Burial will follow at Slaughter Neck Cemetery, Milford.

In Lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated being sent in Sally's memory to the , P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or the charity of your choosing.

For condolences please visit





