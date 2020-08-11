Salvador Schepens

Salvador (2/27/1929 – 8/6/2020) went to Christ peacefully after a short illness and upon completion of his last mission of building a fence for his goats. After building this fence, he enjoyed watching them from the front porch with Connie his lovely bride of 68 years.

Sal loved, the sea, family, Connie, and Christ. As a young child, he watched electricians wire three lights in his Gulfport, MS home. From that observation, he electrified the family home. At age sixteen years (tenth grade), he forcefully convinced his father and mother to sign papers so that he could become a merchant mariner to support the WWII effort. His first day at sea was March 3, 1945 and he continued in the Merchant Marines until the end of his life becoming a licensed engineer. During WWII he sailed on troop ships and remembers fondly VE-Day. He was at sea during VJ-Day.

He was called up from the Naval Reserves during the Korean War. Sal served aboard the USS Wasp and the USS Hornet. He was the Main Propulsion Officer on the USS Hornet for two years. Later while serving at the Naval Academy in Annapolis MD, he was charged with instructing cadets on small boats. He left the Navy as a Lieutenant Junior Grade in 1955.

While he was shipping, he met Connie at the Port and Starboard USO club in NYC. He used his wits to get assigned to ships that would be sailing to NYC so that he could see the love of his life. Sal ask unsuccessfully two times for Connie's hand in marriage, but the third time was the charm. As Connie was from NYC and Sal was from Gulfport MS, they settled on a farm in Delaware. There he farmed, worked as an electrician, and owned small businesses. But the work he loved would start after his retirement.

During retirement, he was assigned to the engine room of the USS Empire State, the training ship for SUNY Maritime. He taught and trained many young sailors. He volunteered on and sailed with the USS John Brown, the only remaining operational Liberty Ship from WWII. He continued to work the farm with the aid of his son Neal.

On the farm Connie and Sal raised six boys; Roy (Susan), Dave (Donna), Neal (Diane), Carl (Susan), Wayne (Jennifer) and one daughter Barbara (Tom). Sal's grandchildren include Cissy, Mike, Brian, Pat, Brandi, Laura, Clare, Justin, Chrissi, Erika, Bradley, Ellie, Nick, and Meredith.

Sal was preceded in death by his parents Leo and Theresa Dauro Schepens, his son Bruce, and granddaughters, Kara and Lynn.

Honorary pall bearers are the cadets and alumni of SUNY Maritime (who helped him relive his youth) and the crew and volunteers of the Liberty Ship USS John Brown

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St Jude Hospital for Children

Sal's quotes nearing death:

1. We have so little to offer God and He gives us so much.

2. We know so little.

3. Help others.

Not bad for a tenth grader!

Visitation will be Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Home South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover, from 5pm to 7pm. A funeral mass will be hold at Immaculate Conception Church in Marydel DE on Friday, August 14 at 11 am with internment with military honors to follow at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE.

The viewing and service will be live cast on Facebook live.







