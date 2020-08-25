Samuel (Sam) J.
Yoder, 87
Samuel (Sam) J. Yoder passed away peacefully at home with his wife and children by his side on August 21, 2020.
Sam was born October 7, 1932 in Greenwood, Del. On May 13, 1953, he married Effie Miller. They raised their son, Ronald, and two daughters, Ramona Carter and Rhonda Brenneman, in Greenwood. Sam and Effie have seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Sam was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Lena (Miller) Yoder; an infant sister, Elizabeth; a brother, Ornan Yoder; and sister, Joy (Yoder) Courtney.
He is survived by ten brothers and sisters, Wilber (Shirley), Providence, R.I., Barbara Ann (Richard) Yoder, Milford, Del., Oneida Brown, Greenwood, Del., Iona (Marlin) Swartzentruber, Greenwood, Del., Nancy Peralta, Milford, Del., Doyle (Mary), Springfield, Mo., Jeannie (Ken) Scott, Belfast, Northern Ireland, Karen Mitchell, Greenwood, Del., Lenea (Robert), Shacklesford, Va. and Rebecca (Ted) Drummond, Greenwood, Del.
As a teenager, he worked for his cousin, John Yoder (Greenwood) catching chickens and driving trucks. Sam served two years at Connecticut State Hospital (1W) as a dairy worker. Upon returning to Greenwood, he was a farmer and later a businessman. Before founding Sam Yoder & Son Truss Company (Greenwood) in 1975, he worked as a brick mason and lime truck driver. He sold the truss company in 2010.
Sam was a member of the Greenwood Mennonite Church, where he served as a Sunday School Superintendent. He was a supporter of the Gator Wilderness Boys' Camp (Punta Gorda, Fla.) and an avid collector of antique cars and tractors who hosted numerous shows with the First State Antique Tractor Club.
Sam loved Southern Gospel Music and hosted many Gospel concerts at the Sam Yoder Farm in Houston, Del. In Sam's later years, he enjoyed passing out candy and visiting residents at the Country Rest Home (Greenwood).
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 28 from 6-8 p.m. at the Sam Yoder Farm, 89 Hunting Quarter Road, Houston, Del. Funeral services will be held at the farm on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. Interment will be at the Greenwood Mennonite Church, 12525 Shawnee Road, Greenwood, Del.
Share a memory at www.pippinfuneralhome.com