CLAYTON - Samuel James Golt, Sr. was called home by the Lord, in the comfort of his home on Friday, May 1, 2020. He was battling dementia which was taken care of courtesy of Seasons Hospice and Christiana Care. Sam was cared for by his daughter, Joanne Golt and her husband, Mark Hall. His granddaughter, Amanda Leppert and her husband Bill Leppert were present and helpful with Sams daily care.
Sam began his journey, May 3,1936, in Townsend, born to the late John T. Golt and Stella Gonce. He enjoyed fishing, crabbing, landscaping activities, as well as working on cars. Sam was a recovering alcoholic with 38 years of sobriety. Six months into his sobriety, he became a volunteer with Kent County Counseling Services. He and his wife would transport people in need to rehab centers for treatment. He worked as a production line worker for General Motors for many years retiring in 1987; then went on to do other work later in life. Sam served proudly in the Army National Guard.
Sam was preceded in death by his loving wife of nearly 50 years, Margaret (Steele) Golt; a brother, John "Junior" Golt; and three sisters, Margaret Archer, Doris Sixt, and Mary McNatt.
Sam is survived by his daughter, Joanne Golt, with whom he resided; three sons, Samuel Golt, Jr. & wife, Tami; Michael Golt & wife, Stacey; and Larry Golt & wife, Carey; a brother, Robert Golt; a sister, Carolyn Schnitzer; and several grandchildren, Elisa, Michael, Jr., Diane, Leslie, Harry, Madalyn, Maeghan, Amanda, Heather, Keith and Lily; three great-grandchildren, Marshal, Makayla, and Paige; and last but not least, his lifelong family friend, Peggy Ringler.
Due to the current situation of Covid-19, services will be private.
