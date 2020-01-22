Guest Book View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Send Flowers Obituary

With great sadness the family of Sandra Lee Cartanza announces her passing on Jan. 16, 2020. Sandra was born Nov. 17, 1938 to Clifton and Pauline Hufnal. She married Philip P. Cartanza on Nov. 24, 1956 and enjoyed working alongside him for many years on the family farm, Shadybrook.

She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, attending their many school and sporting functions and recitals. In her earlier years, Sandra was a member of the 4H Club, the Republican Committee and the Cowgills Corner Homemaker Club. She especially loved antiquing trips to Lancaster and Williamsburg with her special friends. She also loved the holidays and enjoyed decorating her home and children's home for the season. A favorite of Sandra's was spending time in Fenwick and enjoying her breakfast of chipped beef gravy at Jimmy's.

In addition to her parents; Sandra was preceded in death by her husband, Philip P. Cartanza; and her brother, Bob Hufnal, Sr.

She is survived by her children, Paul Cartanza, Sr., Mark Cartanza, JoAnne Cartanza, and Chris Cartanza; her grandchildren, Paul Cartanza, Jr., Amy Macheska, Angela Wilson, Sarah Cartanza, Megan Keller, Erica Manzi, Claudia Cartanza, Nicholas Cartanza, and Austin Cartanza; six great grandchildren; and brother, Bruce Hufnal (Sandy). She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

There will be a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening, January 23, 2020 at the Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden Wyoming Avenue, Wyoming DE 19934. There will be an additional viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with a funeral service to begin at 11 a.m. Friday. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Diabetes Association, 100 W. 10 th Street, Suite #1002, Wilmington, DE 19801.

