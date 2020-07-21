Sandra Lee Willey, 73
GREENWOOD - Sandra Lee Willey passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at her home.
She was born on January 20, 1947 in Milford, Delaware the daughter of the late Hartley Gray and Louise Long Gray.
She married Roland Willey, Sr. on February 2, 1965. He preceded her in death on May 21, 2015.
She worked at Dillard's in Greenwood as a cook for many years. She enjoyed working and even loved to cook and bake for her own family. She was a life member of the Greenwood Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary and the Greenwood VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She also loved to spend time with her family and grandchildren.
She is survived by four children, Roland Willey, Jr., and his wife Susan of Greenwood, Kimberly McCreary and her husband Steve of Elkton, Md., David Willey and his wife Debbie of Seaford, and Barbie Whaley and her husband Kevin of Greenwood; 13 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and three siblings, Pat Barwick of Smyrna, Joe Gray of Greenwood, and Jim Gray of Virginia.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathleen Joseph; and three siblings, Helen Gray, Hartley Gray and Evelyn Gray.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Framptom Funeral Home – Fleischauer Chapel in Greenwood with Pastor Michelle Russell officiating. Interment will follow at Saint Johnstown Cemetery in Greenwood. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m.
Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com