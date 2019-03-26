Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Sandra enjoyed working as a CNA and has worked as a waitress. Sandra was a storyteller who loved her family deeply, often adopting her kids' friends and treating them as her own. She didn't judge people, always wanted to make others smile, and ended conversations with 'I love you'. She would stop whatever she was doing to help others. Sandra had a love for music and enjoyed belting a tune, though she couldn't sing. She enjoyed watching paranormal shows, Roseanne, and Mom, as well as cooking and coloring. She will be missed.

Sandra was preceded by her sisters, Billie Ann Palapay and Wendy Kupidlowski.

In addition to her parents, Sandra is survived by her son, Jaime Kupidlowski; daughters, Haley Robinson (Darwin), Hilary Lombardi (Jacques Jordan), Sarah Martin, Rebekah Martin (Eric Porter); "adopted" son, John Keen; sisters, Tammy Gibson (George), and Kelly Koether (Jerry); step-brother, Michael Leizert; step-sisters, Tammy Paquette and Kim Hegedus; grandchildren: Jakoby Kupidlowski, Ryali Monahan, and Mya Robinson; and significant other, Michael Tucker.

Funeral services will take place at the Melvin Funeral Home, 15522 S. DuPont Hwy., Harrington, DE 19952, on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. with a visitation for family and friends one hour prior.

