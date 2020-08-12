Sandra 'Sandi' Walls Irons, 75
MILFORD - Sandra "Sandi" Walls Irons a lifetime resident of Milford gained her heavenly wings on August 1, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. Sandi was born on May 31, 1945 to Willis Walls and Irene Tucker.
She graduated from Felton High School in 1963 and began her 57 year career with Dover Litho Printing Company as a typesetter. She married the love of her life, Charles G. Irons, Jr. on August 9, 1964. Together, they welcomed their son, Charles Gavin Irons.
In her early years, Sandi spent her weekends camping, bottle digging and foraging for antiques with Charles and Gavin. She was an avid collector, always seeing the beauty in every piece that came across her path. Sandi and Charles then found their love for glass insulators and joined the National Insulator Association where Sandi was awarded a lifetime membership for her dedication to the organization. When she wasn't hunting for insulators, Sandi was always donating her time and expertise of design and layout to various non-profit organizations. This included volunteering at the Bowers Beach Maritime Museum where she was a Board member for five years and helped create historical displays showcasing life as it once was at Bowers Beach. It was Sandi's true calling to preserve history and she always wanted her family to "know their roots."
One of Sandi's greatest joys was spending time with her grandsons. She didn't miss a baseball or football game, special school event or even birthday. If it was for her grandsons, Sandi was there. She loved her family more than life itself. Whether it was a simple visit or a holiday gathering you could count on receiving a note from Sandi expressing her gratitude for the time you shared. She gave a piece of herself to all who knew her. Sandi's selflessness, love for life and positive outlook were contagious. "Believe" was her mantra. She truly was an angel on Earth. In her final days, you would have found Sandi just beyond the garden gate, tending the flowers with a smile on her face.
Sandi was preceded in death by her parents, Willis Walls and Irene Tucker; brother-in-law, Wayne Irons Sr.; and sister-in-law, Linda Donophan.
She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Charles George Irons, Jr.; her greatest accomplishment, her son, Charles Gavin Irons, his wife Samantha; three loving grandsons Ethan, Joshua and Mark; her sister and brother-in-law, Barbara Jean and Jessie Jones of Milford; sister-in-law, Judith Walls; many cousins, nieces and nephews; Circle and many other friends whom she loved dearly.
All are welcome to celebrate Sandi's life on September 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Hollywood Cemetery in Harrington.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sandi's honor to Trinity United Methodist Church 4 Front Street, Frederica, DE 19946.
Arrangements by Lofland Funeral Home, Milford.
Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com
.