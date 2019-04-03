DOVER - Sanna F. Bazemore born Sept. 10, 1929 departed this life March 21, 2019.
Celebration of Life will be on April 6, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 717 W. Division Street, Dover. Viewing will be held 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. before the service. Professional arrangements have been entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home. Log on to www.benniesmithfuneral home.com to view tributes and leave condolences.
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
717 West Division St
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 678-8747
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 3, 2019