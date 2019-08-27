CRISFIELD, Md. - Sara Jane Sparks Thomas died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 at McCready Memorial Hospital.
Born in Clayton, Del. on Sept. 10, 1933, she was a daughter of the late George Medford Sparks and Ruth Day Sparks. Her husband of 61 years, Dr. Robert Willis Thomas, Jr., preceded her in death April 4, 2016.
A graduate of the Medical College of Virginia, she was a pharmacist and co-owner with her husband of Peyton Pharmacy in Crisfield from 1961 until their closing in 1998.
She was an avid reader who enjoyed crossword puzzles, chocolate, and sitting in her chair watching the boats from her window. She treasured her family, and cherished the close relationship she had with her sister, Sandy. She also loved her Chesapeake Cove family dearly including the staff and residents.
She is survived by two sons, William M. Thomas and wife Angela of Selma, N.C., and Robert Willis Thomas, III of Arizona; her sister, Sandra Sparks Robinson and husband Alan, Jr. of Smyrna, Del.; four grandchildren, Erica Alexis Thomas of Selma, David Thomas of Indiana, Amy Elrod and husband Nathan of Indiana, and Rachel Thomas of California; two great-granddaughters; and her nieces, Tanya Shelton and husband Chris and their daughter, Brooke, of Richmond, Va., and Kim O'Malley and husband Mike of Dover, Del.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 from 3-4 p.m. at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home in Crisfield. A graveside memorial service will be Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 at St. Peter's Episcopal Church Cemetery in Smyrna at 12 Noon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Chesapeake Cove Assisted Living, 201 Hall Highway, Crisfield, MD 21817.
Published in NewsZapDE on Aug. 27, 2019