Sara M. Lepore (Savaria) DeMarie
Sara (Savaria) M. Lepore DeMarie, 94
DOVER - On Wednesday September 30th, 2020, Sara (Savaria) M. Lepore DeMarie of Dover, Del. passed away peacefully of natural causes at home.
She was 94 years old and is survived by her three daughters, two sons-in-law, and four grand-children: Elaine and James Ippolito, and their son Jacy; Lorraine and Nick Butcavage, and their son Peter; Ellen DeMarie Schuman and her daughters Sara Sills and Julianna Pacinhik. Sara is also survived by seven great-grandchildren. Sara was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Peter P. DeMarie, in 2009. She was the devoted daughter of the Dover patriarch Harry E. Lepore and his wife Loretta Lepore.
Born in Dover, Del. in 1926, Sara was a graduate of Dover High School. She studied opera at Julliard in New York City under the tutelage of Romano Romani. In 1946, she debuted at Carnegie Chamber Music Hall to the high praise of critics. After a brief music career in New York, Sara returned to Dover, married Peter DeMarie, and proceeded to support her three daughters and their families for over seventy years. Sara prided herself in her care and steadfast commitment to her family and church. She sang and directed the choir at Holy Cross Church in Dover for many years, most notably remembered for her solo renditions of the "Our Father" and "The Ave Maria."
The burial will be private, and the family would be grateful if you choose to contribute in Sara's memory to a charity of your choice.
Condolences can be made via www.ambruso.com Arrangements by Michael J. Ambruso Funeral Director, Inc. Dover, Del.



Published in Delaware State News on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
