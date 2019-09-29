Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah A. Rennewanz. View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Dover First Day Adventist Church 647 Wyoming Avenue Dover , DE View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Dover First Day Adventist Church 647 Wyoming Avenue Dover , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Hartly - Sarah A. Rennewanz was born on Sept. 8, 1937, in Nescopeck, Pa.; the sixth of nine children. The daughter of the late Roger and Caroline Arner. She passed away on Sept. 25, 2019.

She graduated from Bridgeville High School and worked at the Baltimore Trust Company in Bridgeville for seven years, until the birth of their son Vernon. She was married June 29, 1958, to Darrell E. Rennewanz, and made their first home in Bridgeville. Sarah was a homemaker. She enjoyed her family and enjoyed doing things for them. She also enjoyed reading, working Sudoku puzzles and having birthday parties for her family. She has lived in the Hartly area since 1972 and was a member of the Dover First Seventh Day Adventist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Darrell; their son, Vernon; grandson, Timothy; granddaughter, Norah; a sister, Ruth Dennison, of Ringold, Ga.; sister, Esther Arner and his wife Laura of Pikeville, Tenn.; a brother, Arthur Arner and his wife Atsuko of Seattle Wash.; brother, Ray Arner and his wife Sharon of Silver Springs, Md.; sister, Grace Patton of Las Vegas, Nev. Two brothers, Paul and Harold Arner are deceased.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2009 at the Dover First Day Adventist Church, 647 Wyoming Avenue, Dover, DE 19904; where friends may call after 10 a.m. Burial will be in the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro.

