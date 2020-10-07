Sarah Ann Fillat, 91
Sarah Ann Fillat, wife, mother, grandmother and entrepreneur passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of John and Esther Sposato, born July 26th, in Brooklyn, New York. She was proud of her Brooklyn roots and became instant friends with anyone she met from Brooklyn!
Sarah's father was a huge proponent of education and insisted that his daughters go to college. Sarah attended Pace University in New York and studied Accounting, a field mostly studied by men, at the time. Sarah was the only woman in many of her classes however, this did not deter her despite the many jokes and offenses she endured. Despite these challenges Sarah graduated in 1952 from Pace University, with a Bachelors of Business Administration, a proud moment for herself and her father. Sarah met her future husband, Peter Fillat while studying at Pace University. She accepted a job offer at Arthur Anderson Associates on the 62nd floor of the RCA building in Rockefeller Center. She was Mr. Anderson's number one hire until she retired early to have her first child, Suzanne in 1957. Sarah and Peter were married on May 30, 1954. Their 66 years of marriage have been a strong example of faith, fidelity, commitment and love to their family and community. Sarah and Peter loved to dance and could be found dancing in the kitchen as well as on the dance floor. Their hand holding was their life line in their marriage and through Sarah's illness to the moment of her death.
Sarah was a strong role model for her children and grandchildren, passing on to them her morals, values and faith. She was always there for them to talk to and consult with. She was a loving, strong and proud mother and grandmother.
Sarah realized a lifelong dream of owning her own business when she opened the doors to Fillat and Associates in 1981. She was an Enrolled Agent and a member of the National Association of Tax Preparers. She loved helping others with their taxes and meeting new people. She attended many conferences traveling all over the United States to broaden her knowledge on the current tax laws.
Sarah's example of service was not only through her business. She served on the Delaware Governor's Cash Management Board for Governor Mike Castle. She was a member of the Century Club for over 50 years, serving as their treasurer for many years. She was active in establishing Camp Lenape for Disabled Children, as a member of the Century Club. She was also a member of the Hospital Junior Board, bringing snacks around the hospital to patients. She served as the treasurer of Maple Dale Country Club as well.
Sarah and her husband enjoyed traveling and exploring. She was interested in everything! Sarah was proud of her Italian heritage and visited Italy and found where her grandmother lived! She was an avid bridge player and reader. She enjoyed being a member of a book club for years.
In addition to her parents; Sarah was preceded in death by her sister, Evelyn Grib; and brothers-in-law, Marion Grib and Donald Marrs.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Peter A. Fillat of Dover; children, Suzanne Fillat McGowan and her husband Joseph of Dover, Peter A. Fillat and his wife Christine of Pasadena, Md. and Christopher A. Fillat of Lewes, Del.; grandchildren, Rachel McGowan, Matthew McGowan, Peter Fillat, Josie Fillat and Carly Fillat; her sister Eleanor Marrs of Comack, N.Y.; and her niece, Donna Castonova; nephews, John Grib, Gary Marrs and their families.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 631 S. State Street, Dover. Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, evening October 8th, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (RT 10), Dover. Words of Remembrance will be shared starting at 7 p.m.
In Lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to Holy Cross Church in her memory.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guest book signed at www.torbertfuneral.com