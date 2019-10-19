Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah Anne Trice Archer. View Sign Service Information Framptom Funeral Home, P.A. 216 North Main Street Federalsburg , MD 21632 (410)-754-8888 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Framptom Funeral Home, P.A. 216 North Main Street Federalsburg , MD 21632 View Map Visitation 11:00 AM Framptom Funeral Home, P.A. 216 North Main Street Federalsburg , MD 21632 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Framptom Funeral Home, P.A. 216 North Main Street Federalsburg , MD 21632 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Sarah Anne Trice Archer, formerly of Federalsburg, MD passed away on Wed., Oct. 16, 2019 at the Country Rest Home in Greenwood.

She was born July 6, 1930 in Federalsburg, the daughter of the late Charles Walter Moore, Sr. and Berzetta Tull Moore.

She was a homemaker and her family was her world. She owned and operated the former Highway Restaurant in Federalsburg and had been employed at the former Tastee Freeze. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Federalsburg, a lifetime member of the V.F.W. in Federalsburg, and the Moose Lodge in Harrington.

She is survived by 5 children, Beverly Gray (Wayne) of Laurel, Sharon Barilla of Dover, Linda Christopher (Ronnie) of Federalsburg, Keith Trice (Laurie) of Seaford, and Christine Richardson (Keith) of Centreville, Md.; 17 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Eleanor Meredith of Federalsburg, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Linwood Francis Trice, Sr.; a son, Linwood Trice, Jr.; a daughter, Kathy Roberts; a granddaughter, Lisa Vaz; siblings Jeanette Fisher, Joyce Jacobs, Roger Moore, Ralph Moore, Hilda North, Charles Moore, Stella Flood, Hazel Mister, Dorsey Moore; and three sons-in-law, Charles Summers, Jr., Gary Elwood Bell, and George J. Barilla.

Serving as pallbearers will be Curtis Bell, Montgomery Sailor, Scott Christopher, Josh Trice, Barry Wheatley, Kyle Trice, Brandon Richardson, and serving as honorary pallbearers will be David Bell and Zach Bell.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 12 noon at Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg. Interment will follow at Concord Cemetery near Federalsburg. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday evening from 6-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions can be made to Christ Church, 201 South Main Street, Federalsburg, MD 21632 or to Compassionate Care Hospice, 20165 Office Circle, Georgetown, DE 19947.

Published in NewsZapDE on Oct. 19, 2019

