Service Information

Torbert Funeral Chapels - Bradford Street
61 South Bradford Street
Dover , DE 19904
(302)-734-3641

Visitation
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Asbury United Methodist Church
20 W. Mt. Vernon Street
Smyrna , DE

Calling hours
10:00 AM
Asbury United Methodist Church
20 W. Mt. Vernon Street
Smyrna , DE

Funeral service
11:00 AM
Asbury United Methodist Church
20 W. Mt. Vernon Street
Smyrna , DE

Obituary

Dover - Sarah Deane (Blair) Barlow was born July 30, 1938, in Glen Dale, W.Va. She graduated from Bethany College and shared her love of music throughout her career as a junior high school music teacher and choral director. Following her move to Delaware, she continued to bless children as a special education teacher before retiring in 2000 to spend time with her beloved grandchildren and family. She was a member of Asbury United Church in Smyrna where she shared her gifts and talents through the chancel and bell choirs, and served as the chairperson for the scholarship committee. Her greatest gift was the love she had for family and friends. Regardless if she had known you for a lifetime or for a few minutes, she loved everyone as God loved her.

Sarah Deane passed away peacefully surrounded by family at her home on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. In addition to her parents, Deane and Dorothy Blair, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Barlow and her sister-in-law, Cathy Blair.

Survivors include two daughters, Lisa Torbert and her husband, Bill, of Dover and Amy Thompson of Smyrna; grandchildren, Andrew Gilbert of Smyrna, Jacob Stoner of Chicago, Ill., Emily and Caitlin Thompson of Smyrna, and Elena Mason and her husband, Steve, of Marydel; great-grandchildren, Audrey, Eva, and Wesley Mason; brothers and sister, Michael Blair and his wife, Linda, and Joe Blair, all of Glen Dale, W.Va., Mary Jane Willis and her husband, Bill, of Smyrna; stepsons, Shawn Barlow and his wife, Theresa, of North Charleston, S.C., and Tim Barlow of Moundsville, W.Va. and their children and grandchildren, Amie Casal and her husband Michael, Heather Brock and her husband Andrew, Megan and Joshua Barlow, Byran, Connor and River Casal, and Parker, Coralynn, and Edward Brock; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church, 20 W. Mt. Vernon Street, Smyrna. Funeral services will be held Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. where friends may call beginning at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church.

Letters of condolences may be sent to





