Dover - Sarah E. Jones transitioned this life on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.
The initial visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 717 W. Division St., Dover, DE 19904. Homegoing Service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 410 Fulton St., Dover, DE 19904 with visitation one hour prior to the service.
