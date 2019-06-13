TOWNSEND - Sarah Hannah "Tootsie" Wanamaker passed away peacefully on May 29, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Carl E Wanamaker Sr. and dedicated mother to Sandra and Carl Wanamaker Jr.
Family and Friends are invited to attend the service for Sarah on Friday June 14, 2019, Liberty Church, 2744 Red Lion Rd., Bear DE 19701. Viewing 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., Funeral service beginning at 12 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Sarah's honor to Liberty Church 2744 Red Lion rd, Bear De 19701.
Arrangements by
Bell Funeral Home
www.bellfh.com
Published in NewsZapDE on June 13, 2019