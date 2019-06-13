Sarah Hannah "Tootsie" Wanamaker (1933 - 2019)
  • "My Sincere Condolences to the Family of Miss Sarah. Love..."
    - Doris Haman-Sudler
  • "Kind thoughts are with the Family at this very difficult..."
    - Redding Family
  • "With deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Sarah..."
Bell Funeral Home - Wilmington
909 Clifford Brown Walk
Wilmington, DE
19801
(302)-658-1555
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Liberty Church
2744 Red Lion Rd
Bear, DE
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Liberty Church
2744 Red Lion Rd
Bear, DE
TOWNSEND - Sarah Hannah "Tootsie" Wanamaker passed away peacefully on May 29, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Carl E Wanamaker Sr. and dedicated mother to Sandra and Carl Wanamaker Jr.
Family and Friends are invited to attend the service for Sarah on Friday June 14, 2019, Liberty Church, 2744 Red Lion Rd., Bear DE 19701. Viewing 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., Funeral service beginning at 12 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Sarah's honor to Liberty Church 2744 Red Lion rd, Bear De 19701.
Arrangements by
Bell Funeral Home
www.bellfh.com
Published in NewsZapDE on June 13, 2019
