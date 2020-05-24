We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord.
2 Corinthians 5:8
Sarah Jane Richards the daughter of the late Reverend William Trader and Sarah Catherine Trader, was born August 16, 1929 in Milford, Delaware. She peacefully departed this life Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Pinnacle Health Center, Smyrna, Delaware at the age of 90 years.
Sarah received her education from Louis L. Redding, Middletown, DE, Booker T. Washington, Dover, DE and Delaware State College, Dover, DE. On March 16, 1956 Sarah was united in Holy Matrimony to Willard F. Richards, Sr. in Smyrna, DE. Sarah was employed for John Wanamaker Department Store, Wilmington, Delaware where she retired after 25 years of service. She than worked for The State of Delaware- Foster Grandparent Program retiring after 25 years of service. Both jobs were a delight to her because she loved working with both children and adults, but John Wanamaker Department Store was her favorite because she loved to dress and did so well.
Sarah was introduced to Holiness at Little Mt. Olive Pentecostal Church where she accepted The Lord as her Personal Savior and became a member under the Pastorage of the late Bishop Josephine Jones in 1961.
Sarah served in various offices within the church including: Chauffeur for Bishop Josephine Jones, President of the Senior Choir/Pianist for the Senior Choir, President of the Missionary Board, President of the Usher Board, Member of the District Usher Board, Member of the District Choir, Cook for the church kitchen, Served as a Lay Speaker, as well as Deaconess in which she held various responsibilities.
Sarah served under the Leadership of: Bishop Josephine Jones, Elder Arnold Butcher, Bishop Ruth G. Batten, Elder Constance Beach, Elder Janet Bratten, and Elder Ralph Bradley.
As her health began to fail, Sarah relinquished some of those positions.
And whatsoever ye do, do it heartily, as to the Lord, and not unto men; â€˜Knowing that of the Lord ye shall receive the reward of the inheritance: for ye serve the Lord Christ.
Colossians 3:23-24
She loved her family with all her heart and taught us to stick together, work together, and most of all love together. She was an inspiration to everyone that had a chance to meet her.
Proceeded in death by her husband, Willard F. Richards, Sr.; brothers, Charles Trader and Elder William A. Trader.
Among her surviving loved ones are four daughters and one son, Joyce Ritchie (Don), Myrtle Richards, Katrina DeShields (Marvin), Sarah Loper, Willard Richards, Jr. (son); 13 grandchildren (Craig, Arneice, Kenya, Deottis, Sr., Quentin, Monique, Joel, Justin, Alina, Elisha, Carmilla, Lynn Marie, Sonya); several great grandchildren; several great-great grandchildren, God-Daughter, Laverne Cubbage; Best Friend and Buddy, Deaconess Dorothy Guy; Devoted Friend, Ms. Mary Taylor; Devoted Neighbor, Ms. Karen; Devoted Niece; Janet Trader-Dixon; great grandson, Donteâ€™ Ritchie who helped her to and from church in her later years; several nephews, nieces, cousins, friends and her Mount Olive Pentecostal Church Family.
Mom we love you, but God loves you best.
A Funeral Service will be held 5 p.m., Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in Pippin Funeral Home, Inc., 119 West Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, DE; with a viewing from 4-5 p.m., adhering to the latest Covid-19 restrictions. Burial will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com
