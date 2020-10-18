1/
Sarah Jane "Butterfly Woman" Walker
Sarah Jane 'Butterfly Woman' Walker, 79
DOVER - Sarah Jane "Butterfly Woman" Walker passed away on October 10, 2020.
Mrs. Walker was a dedicated foster parent for over 30 years. Previously, she was a school bus driver for the Red Clay School District.
Mrs. Walker is survived by her husband of 43 years, William E. Walker, Jr.; her daughter, Donna Brittingham and her husband Jim of Perryville, Md.; her adopted son, Jerry Arms of Glasgow; her sister, Jane Young of Collierville, Tenn.; five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Per the family's wishes, there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist with expenses.
Online condolences may be made via www.pippinfuneralhome.com



Published in Delaware State News on Oct. 18, 2020.
