ABINGDON, Md. - Sarah Jean Morris Lee gained her heavenly wings on May 4, 2020 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, Md. Born in Dover, Del., she was the daughter of William Willard and Helen Marie (Causey) Morris and wife of 36 years to Dana Keith Lee.
She was a minister at John Wesley Methodist Church in Abingdon. Her ministry included women's conferences and charitable work. She has been in finance for over 30 years. She was currently employed by M&T Bank as a commercial lender and had worked there for three years. She also held Real Estate Licenses in both Maryland and West Virginia. She loved the beach and enjoyed music. You could often find her in the kitchen dancing while cooking. She loved the Lord and He was the focus of her life. Everyone who knew her was inspired by her welcoming spirit. She loved helping people and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Sarah is survived by two daughters, Tracey (Kenneth) M. Jarmon-Woods of South Orange, N.J. and Tynill (Michael) Jarmon-Jones of Bowie; grandson, Sky Jeremiah Woods; two granddaughters, Michael Marie-Alisa Jones and Maxon Monroe Jones; two brothers, Earl (Crystal) Pete Morris and William Morris, Jr.; two sisters, Willa (Clemon) Jordan and Catherine Morris; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held for family and invited guests.
A private service will be held for family and invited guests.
Published in NewsZapDE on May 10, 2020.