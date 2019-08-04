Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah May Clark. View Sign Service Information Hillier Funeral Home 4080 State Highway 6 S College Station , TX 77845 (979)-822-1571 Memorial service 6:00 PM Hilliers Funeral Home 4080 Hwy. 6 College Station , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

The life of Sarah May Clark was tragically cut short on July 30, 2019 as the result of an accidental fire in her apartment in College Station, Texas.

Sarah was a wonderful and accomplished young woman. She was born and raised in Dover, Delaware and graduated from Dover High School in 2012. Her caring nature and love of animals led her to a BS with honors in Veterinary Technology from Mercy College in Dobbs Ferry, N.Y. in 2016. Sarah worked at Governors Avenue Animal Hospital in Dover after graduation before moving to College Station, Texas in late 2016 to work in the Intensive Care Unit of the Texas A&M Veterinary Hospital and to live close to her brother and best friend, David. Sarah was working at the Texas Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory and was enrolled in the 2019 Nursing Program at Blinn College at the time of her passing.

Sarah loved animals, reading, nature, swimming, going to the beach, being with family and friends, and helping people. Sarah was also very creative: she sewed skillfully, creating fabulous clothes for herself, family, friends, and dogs; knitted and crocheted all manner of items (and taught friends her skills along the way); and she created wonderful drawings. She was always caring for old and orphaned pets and she was inseparable from her aged rescue dog, Chloe, who sadly passed away in the fire with Sarah.

Sarah was the beloved daughter of Ann and John Clark of Dover; beloved sister of David Clark of Ann Arbor, Michigan; granddaughter of Phyllis Emery of Washington, DC; niece of Mary Clark and Robert Jones of London, UK, Virginia and Peter LaFrance of Brooklyn, N.Y., Hope and Chad Bernota of Adamstown, Md., David Clark, Jr. of Dover, and Ross Emery of Takoma Park, Md. Sarah was very close to her cousins and to many of her relatives in the extended Clark family. Sarah touched the lives of many and will be missed more than we can ever say.

A memorial will be held at Hilliers Funeral Home at 4080 Hwy. 6, College Station, TX 77845 on August 6, 2019 at 6 p.m. and a memorial will be held in Dover at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the First State Animal Center and SPCA.





