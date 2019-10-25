Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah (Shirley) Washington. View Sign Service Information Lofland Funeral Home - Milford 102 Lakeview Avenue Milford , DE 19963 (302)-422-5416 Mass of Christian Burial 1:00 PM St. John the Apostle Catholic Church 506 Seabury Avenue Milford , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sarah (Shirley) Washington passed away on her birthday, Oct. 23, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, Pa. on Oct. 23, 1929, Shirley lived most of her life in the Milford area.

Shirley loved taking care of others. Whether it was her time at the Prothonotary's office in Georgetown, or owning and operating her own daycare, she spread her love and kindness with many throughout Sussex County. She loved her kids, adored her grandchildren and cherished her greatgrandchildren. Holiday dinners at her house were a family staple, as the "matriarch" of the family would sit back after a long day of cooking/preparing and watch everyone converse and enjoy the time together.

Shirley is survived by her sons, David Washington (Lincoln), Bill Washington (Lincoln); and daughter, Shirley Morris (Dover); seven grandchildren and eight greatgrandchildren.

There is comfort knowing that she is now reunited with her beloved parents and children, Buddy, Chris and Jennie.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, 506 Seabury Avenue, Milford, DE. Burial will follow in Milford Community Cemetery.

A celebration of life will commence after the funeral at the Milford Moose Lodge 2316.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Association in memory of Buddy Washington.

Arrangements by Lofland Funeral Home, Milford. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at





