Saralee passed away peacefully on Aug. 24, 2019 with her family by her side.

Saralee was born on Jan. 5, 1939 in Hartford, Conn.. She moved to Dover in 1974 where she retired from Dover Air Force Base after 25 years of civil service. Saralee also worked as office manager of Green Seasons Lawn and Tree Care, a company she and late husband, Wayne Sr., owned for more than 20 years.

Saralee resided at Dover Place where she enjoyed spending time with her friends and the children of St. John's school. Saralee had a special love for animals and donated generously to many rescue shelters across the county. She also adored children and supported St. Jude's mission for more than 30 years.

Saralee leaves behind her son, Wayne A. George, Jr. and wife Nancy of Dover; son, Douglas A. George and longtime companion, Deb Moore of Camden-Wyoming; daughter, Laura George Wickwire and husband Alan of Church Hill, Md.; her granddaughters, Jessica L. Hodges and husband Jermaine of Camden and Monica George Lucas- Mosier and husband Paul of Anchorage Alaska; five great grandchildren; Madison, Meaghan, Kayla, Keira and Evin; and her brother, Guy Auner and wife Carol of Willimantic, Conn. She was preceded in death by her husband of more than 55 years, Wayne A. George, Sr.; her sister, Marteen Miller; her brother, Stanley Auner; mother, Georgiana Ross-Auner; and father, Martin Auner.

Services were private; however, you may visit Saralee at Lakeside Cemetery at the Veterans Memorial where she is resting in peace with the love of her life, Wayne, Sr.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Daawgs Rescue, c/o Barbara Foltz, 219 Fox Crossing Drive, Clayton, DE 19938 and/or St. Jude's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Saralee was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all who knew her. She was loved by so many and will be deeply missed.

