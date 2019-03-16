SMYRNA - Sarita L. Reed left her earthly life to be with God and her husband, John E. Reed, Sr. on Thursday, March 14, 2019.
Sarita was born in New Jersey, but raised in Smyrna. She is the daughter of the late Vivian and Joseph Peterson.
She worked for the telephone company and the Division of Motor Vehicles, finishing her career retiring from the Department of Correction where she was a Records Supervisor.
She enjoyed square dancing, camping, crocheting, traveling and visits from grandchildren and great grandchildren. Frequent family gatherings were a joy for her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John; her parents; and two sisters, Florence Fannin of Arizona and Bessie Farrow of Dover.
She is survived by her daughter, Cathy Escherich (Dan); and sons, John E. Reed, Jr. (Cookie) and Alan Dale Reed, Sr. (Edna) all of Smyrna. She was blessed with eight loving grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 7 to 9 p.m. and again on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Faries Funeral Chapel, located at 29 South Main Street in Smyrna. Funeral services will begin at 12 p.m. on Wednesday. Burial will follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear.
Condolence letters may be sent by visiting www.fariesfuneralhome.com
Faries Funeral Home
29 South Main Street
Smyrna, DE 19977
(302) 653-8816
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 16, 2019