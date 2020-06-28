CAMDEN â€" It is with great sadness to announce that Selena â€œGladysâ€� Hill-Jackson, of Camden, DE., has been called home to be with her Heavenly Father. She was 96 years young.
â€œGladysâ€�, as she was known by all, was an incredible woman.
She was born November 13th, 1923, in Wilmington, North Carolina. The daughter of John Hill and Mary Ellerby, also of Wilmington, and raised with her 5 siblings, until the untimely death of both of her parents.
Gladys then went to live with her Aunt Blanche Woods, where she attended St Thomas in Wilmington, North Carolina. Then moved to Pennsylvania where she attended Holy Providence high School. Then finally St. Frances academy in Virginia.
Gladys eventually made her way to Katharine Drexel boarding schools for Blacks and Indians. Gladys was raised by Irish nuns and priests. Believing that the nunnery was to be her vocation, she spent approx. 9 years with the Sisters Of The Blessed Sacrament convent, in Philadelphia. But, just before her final vows, she decided that this was not her vocation and she left.
She met her husband, while working as a telephone operator for Ma Bell and after he held up a â€œwill you marry meâ€� message through a window at her job, she accepted and they married on Christmas day, Dec. 25th, 1952.
Gladys eventually ended up in Dover, Delaware as a result of her husband being in the military and this is where their life, together, began.
Their union resulted in 7 kids and ultimately many grandkids, great-grandkids and even great-great-grandkids. They were well loved buy them all.
In about 1973 when Gladys was approximately 50 years old, she decided to go to college and enrolled at Delaware State College, an HBCU (now called Delaware State University), and took classes back-to-back. Not to mention some college at Notre Dame in Maryland, earlier. In 3 years she earned a double masterâ€™s degree; one in education and the other in Special Ed. Gladys graduated, Summa Cum Laude, from Delaware State College... this was while raising 7 kids.
She went on to teach elementary school, and, at times high school, in various school districts, but especially the Caesar Rodney School district, where she taught for 26 years. She loved teaching, especially remedial students.
Gladys was also a member of the National Black Congress, for a period of time.
On July 14th, 2014, she lost her husband, after 61 years of marriage. But she knew that life had to go on... and, on it went.
She loved music the most. At one point, before she was married, she considered a career in music. Her angelic voice is attributed to her mother. As child she would listen to her mother sing. Gladys would say: â€œas a child, I would be in church and hear this beautiful voice, like an angel, and would turn around to see that it was my own mother singingâ€�. Gladysâ€™ voice was like an angel itself. She sang soprano and was able to keep a pretty strong and high voice up until the age of 95. Gladys sang in church choirs for years and was a faithful member of Church of the Holy Cross in Dover, Delaware, where she sang with the choir, often doing solos.
As Gladys became older, she would enjoy long drives in the back woods, being with God and nature, surrounded by beautiful music. It was simple, relaxing, and as beautiful as was she.
Gladys never met a stranger. Everyone loved her. Wherever she went, she made friends. People were automatically attracted to her radiant smile and aura. It was not unusual that people would stop and give her special attention and love. At times, bringing them to tears. She had the most gentle, thoughtful, caring and loving soul. In her 96 1/2 years on Earth, sheâ€™s been through a lot... sheâ€™s seen a lot. But, alas, her body and soul became too weary and she was called home.
Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, Leon H. Jackson and her grandson Chris Jackson. As well as her parents John Hill and Mary Ellerby, and five siblings, Cora Elizabeth Hill, James Hill, John Hill, Eugene Hill, and Rudolph Hill.
She leaves behind 7 adult children, Leona Jackson - Mulhern, Brenda Sudler, James Jackson, Michael Jackson, Thunderwolf, Martin Jackson and Kathleen Jackson. Grandchildren: Tracey Williams, Marie Ingram, Tiffany Jackson - Wailes, April Wailes, Brandi Jackson, Kyrra Johnson, Paul Jackson, Monica Jackson-Kois, Martin Jackson, Eric Perez, Martina Jackson - Kadriana, Tiamarie Valenzuela. Great grand children, William, Tiana, Julien, Sarae, Lauryn, Tj, Benjamin, Dadrien Wailes, Trinity Wailes, Deja Parker, Robert Parker III, Christian Jackson, Imani Jackson, Rafeal Hunter, Rahni Hunter, JayVon Scarborough, Jahmeir Scarborough, Tatum T. Jackson, Giselle, Gianni, Gabriano, Gia, Giovanni, Gabriel, Kamoni, Christopher, Knaomi, Kyrie, Kadejah, Jhashawn Landry, Jhazmond Landry, Jhamyra George, Jhadin George, Jhasir George, Jhada Weeks & Brandon Michael George; Aurielle, Michael, Dasia, & Ismael. Great-great grandchildren, Jhasella Landry, Jhakee Landry, Jocelyn George, Abigail Landry, Jhazi Landry, JhyAsia Landry, Triston. And countless friends and admirers.
Selena â€œGladysâ€� Hill, was the rock of the family and will truly be missed by all.
May she rest in Godâ€™s loving arms.
Viewing will be held 9am-10:30am, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Pippin Funeral Home, Inc., 119 West Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, DE; followed by an 11am Mass of Christian Burial at the Church of the Holy Cross, 631 S. State St., Dover; both adhering to the current Covid-19 restrictions. Burial will be Private at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro, DE.
Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Viewing will be held 9am-10:30am, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Pippin Funeral Home, Inc., 119 West Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, DE; followed by an 11am Mass of Christian Burial at the Church of the Holy Cross, 631 S. State St., Dover; both adhering to the current Covid-19 restrictions. Burial will be Private at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro, DE.
Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 28, 2020.