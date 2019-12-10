Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Senior Master Sergeant Kristen Margaret Bamberger. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Kristen was born March 24, 1981 in Brant Lake, N.Y. to Elise Bamberger and the late Kenneth E. Bamberger. She was also predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Donald and Dorothy Danzeisen, and paternal grandparents, Robert and Corinne Shoemaker.

Kristen is survived by her mother, Elise K. Bamberger of Brant Lake, N.Y.; brother, Kenneth D. Bamberger of Wichita Falls, Texas; nephew, Jakob R. Bamberger of Penn Yan, N.Y.; uncle, William G. Bamberger of Colville, Wash.; and special friend, Maximo Nuñez.

Kristen began her military career in July, 1999 shortly upon graduating from North Warren High School, Chestertown, N.Y. She served multiple overseas deployments.

Kristen was passionate about her military career, taking care of and mentoring fellow Airmen. She was happiest in the kitchen cooking for friends and looking forward to completing her MBA. Her greatest joys were her pets…dogs: Peanut, Coco, Punkin, Cane, Pablo and her cat, KitLit.

Funeral services, with full military honors, were held 1:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests making a donation to your local animal shelter or give a rescue animal a "forever home."

