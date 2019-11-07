REHOBOTH BEACH - Seymour "Rell" Terrell Mceachern passed away on Oct. 26, 2019.
He was born on Nov. 22, 1979, in Fayetteville, N.C. He attended Lake Forest High school, Felton.
He is survived by his parents, Debra Mceachern (Fayetteville, N.C.) and Seymour & Shallie Sudler (Felton); sons Dontae, Aarin, Kenneth, Ja"Vaughn, and Tajear; sister, Tyesha "NikI"Mceachern (Fayetteville, N.C.); a niece, Jazyman Alford; and a nephew, Jamarri Alford; nine aunts, five uncles, a host of cousins, friends, and co-workers, and Jaimme Witherspoon, his beloved girlfriend.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover on Sat., Nov. 9, 2019 at 12:00 noon. There will be a two hour viewing prior to the service.
Services entrusted to Bennie Smith FH., Dover.
Letters of condolences may be sent and guest book signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Nov. 7, 2019