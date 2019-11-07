Seymour Terrell "Rell" Mceachern

Obituary
REHOBOTH BEACH - Seymour "Rell" Terrell Mceachern passed away on Oct. 26, 2019.
He was born on Nov. 22, 1979, in Fayetteville, N.C. He attended Lake Forest High school, Felton.
He is survived by his parents, Debra Mceachern (Fayetteville, N.C.) and Seymour & Shallie Sudler (Felton); sons Dontae, Aarin, Kenneth, Ja"Vaughn, and Tajear; sister, Tyesha "NikI"Mceachern (Fayetteville, N.C.); a niece, Jazyman Alford; and a nephew, Jamarri Alford; nine aunts, five uncles, a host of cousins, friends, and co-workers, and Jaimme Witherspoon, his beloved girlfriend.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover on Sat., Nov. 9, 2019 at 12:00 noon. There will be a two hour viewing prior to the service.
Services entrusted to Bennie Smith FH., Dover.
Published in NewsZapDE on Nov. 7, 2019
