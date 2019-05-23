Guest Book View Sign Service Information Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 (302)-734-3341 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

HARTLY - Shannon Denise Kohout passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 at home.

Shannon was born Jan. 3, 1979 in Dover to Mark F. Kohout, Sr. and Kim Denise Vaughn.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed, all types of music, southern rock, rock, country. Shannon loved to cook and always had a big stack of recipes in her purse, if she was at your house, when you came home it would be spotless as she loved to clean and there would be baked goodies as well. She enjoyed gardening, loved flowers her favorite was the Sunflower, yard work, animals, dogs, and cats, especially the family dog "Lexi". She always had a smile no matter what was going on in her life. Shannon was the life of the party, quick with a joke and had a heart of gold, but her children made her heart happy.

Shannon was preceded in death by her brother, George Kohout, 2007.

She is survived by her father, Mark Kohout, Sr. and his wife Helene of Hartly; mother, Kim Vaughn and her companion Donnie of Kenton; children, Nicholas T. DeVary, Matthew C. DeVary and Hailey P. Maurer all of Dover; brothers, Markie Kohout, Jr. and his companion Teresa of Hartly and Shane

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior. Interment will be in the family cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to a .

