Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon B. Roney. View Sign Service Information Lofland Funeral Home - Milford 102 Lakeview Avenue Milford , DE 19963 (302)-422-5416 Viewing 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM Lofland Funeral Home 102 Lakeview Avenue Milford , DE View Map Funeral service Lofland Funeral Home 102 Lakeview Avenue Milford , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary



She worked as a Program Manager for K.S.I. in Milford for 25 years before retiring in 2012. She loved gardening, camping with her family and was an avid reader, especially books by Danielle Steele. She loved her cats and was an animal lover and supporter of animal causes.

She is survived by her husband of 25 years, John; two daughters, Wendie Lewis and her husband David and Kimberly Daino and her fiancee' James Lewis; her grandchildren, Cortney Wimer and her husband Dennis, Ashley Gray and her husband Matthew, Brooke Lewis, Danielle Lewis, Randall Daino and Alexandra Daino; six great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; one sister, Colleen Keehley; two brothers, Gary Woodams and Dennis Woodams; and her three cats, who she loved dearly Angel Baby, Princess Sophia and Creamsicle.

A viewing will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Lofland Funeral Home, 102 Lakeview Avenue, Milford where funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to either the Brandywine Valley SPCA, 19022 Shingle Point Road, Georgetown, DE 19947 or to the Gift of Life Donor Program, 401 N. 3rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19123.

Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at



ELLENDALE - Sharon B. Roney passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Bayhealth Sussex Campus, Milford. Sharon was born in Rochester, N.Y. the daughter of the late Alfred and Lorraine (Mall) Woodams.She worked as a Program Manager for K.S.I. in Milford for 25 years before retiring in 2012. She loved gardening, camping with her family and was an avid reader, especially books by Danielle Steele. She loved her cats and was an animal lover and supporter of animal causes.She is survived by her husband of 25 years, John; two daughters, Wendie Lewis and her husband David and Kimberly Daino and her fiancee' James Lewis; her grandchildren, Cortney Wimer and her husband Dennis, Ashley Gray and her husband Matthew, Brooke Lewis, Danielle Lewis, Randall Daino and Alexandra Daino; six great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; one sister, Colleen Keehley; two brothers, Gary Woodams and Dennis Woodams; and her three cats, who she loved dearly Angel Baby, Princess Sophia and Creamsicle.A viewing will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Lofland Funeral Home, 102 Lakeview Avenue, Milford where funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro.In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to either the Brandywine Valley SPCA, 19022 Shingle Point Road, Georgetown, DE 19947 or to the Gift of Life Donor Program, 401 N. 3rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19123.Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com Published in NewsZapDE on May 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close