Sharon Linda Clough went home to be with the Lord on April 4, 2020. She was born Aug. 1, 1952 the daughter of the late James Medford Schuyler, and Ester Amy Schuyler.

In Addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Tony Lee Clough Sr.; stepfather, John H. Lockwood; four brothers, Allen T Schuyler, James W. Schuyler, Kennard C. Schuyler, and John R Lockwood; one sister, Theresa L Lockwood.

She is survived by one son, Tony L. Clough Jr.; and one daughter, Tammy L. Clough both of Millington, Md.; one brother, Larry W. Lockwood and Kathy of Sandtown, Del.; two sisters, Mary E. Clough of Goldsboro, Md. and Maria L. Everett of Hartly, Del.; three grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; Numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

A Celebration of Sharonâ€™s life will be held at a later date.







