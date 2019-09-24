Rickards, 45
HARRINGTON - Shawn Franklin Rickards passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. Shawn was born in Milford, the son of Lester F. Rickards and Mary Ellen Bennett.
Shawn owned and operated R&R Home Improvements for over 20 years. He enjoyed crabbing whenever he had the opportunity. Shawn was a kind and caring soul. He would help anyone who was in need without giving it a second thought.
He was preceded in death by his stepfather Wayne Bunting.
He is survived by his wife, Caricia (Davis) Rickards; two sons Matthew Rickards and Zachary Rickards; two daughters Harley Rickards and Kortni Rickards; his mother and step-father Mary Ellen and Greg Bennett and his father and step-mother Lester and Susie Rickards; one half-brother Travis Rickards; two step-brothers Christopher Bennett and Michael Bennett; one step-sister Lauren Biondi; and his two beloved Yorkies, Slip and Star.
A Celebration of Shawn's Life will be held at 4 pm on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at the Church of the Nazarene, 11 N.W. Salevan Place, Milford.
Arrangements by Lofland Funeral Home, Milford. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Sept. 24, 2019