Rickards, 45HARRINGTON - Shawn Franklin Rickards passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. Shawn was born in Milford, the son of Lester F. Rickards and Mary Ellen Bennett.Shawn owned and operated R&R Home Improvements for over 20 years. He enjoyed crabbing whenever he had the opportunity. Shawn was a kind and caring soul. He would help anyone who was in need without giving it a second thought.He was preceded in death by his stepfather Wayne Bunting.He is survived by his wife, Caricia (Davis) Rickards; two sons Matthew Rickards and Zachary Rickards; two daughters Harley Rickards and Kortni Rickards; his mother and step-father Mary Ellen and Greg Bennett and his father and step-mother Lester and Susie Rickards; one half-brother Travis Rickards; two step-brothers Christopher Bennett and Michael Bennett; one step-sister Lauren Biondi; and his two beloved Yorkies, Slip and Star.A Celebration of Shawn's Life will be held at 4 pm on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at the Church of the Nazarene, 11 N.W. Salevan Place, Milford.Arrangements by Lofland Funeral Home, Milford. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com