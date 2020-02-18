Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheila Marie Hickey. View Sign Service Information Funeral Home of Michael J. Ambruso - Dover 1175 South State Street Dover , DE 19901 (302)-734-2281 Send Flowers Obituary

FELTON - Sheila Marie Hickey beloved daughter of John and Mary Hickey, passed away on Feb. 15, 2020. Her warmth and goodness of spirit will be long remembered and greatly missed.

Sheila is survived by brothers, Richard and David Hickey; and sisters, Eileen Sweeney, Marianne Piser, Kathy Kunkle, Christine O'Brien, Susan Rigby, and their spouses. Her brothers John and James are deceased. Sheila has 23 nieces and nephews with whom she shared her ornery nature and taught the beauty of unconditional love.

Over the years many people have shown deep affection for Sheila whose contagious laugh filled you with pure joy. At the Charlton school she flourished until she was 21 then continued to warm hearts at Kent Sussex Industries and finally Service Source. We are very grateful to all for their kindness and dedication. Our family also has great appreciation for the staff at KenCrest which provided a group home for Sheila for 39 years. Delaware Hospice treated Sheila with their loving care for the past two years and we thank them so very much.

Particular mention must be given to the very devoted staff at the Breezewood group home under the direction of Denise Brooks. We are humbled by their goodness and we know that God has a special place for these angels.

Mass of Christian Burial will be offered 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at Holy Cross Church, 631 S. State Street, Dover where a visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Dover.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Delaware Hospice, 911 South DuPont Highway, Dover, DE 19901.

Arrangements by Michael J. Ambruso Funeral Director, Inc., Dover.

Condolences can be made via





