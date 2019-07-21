Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Shelagh Ann McGuire passed away on July 7, 2019, at Bayhealth Hospital Kent Campus in Dover of complications following an asthmatic attack.

She was born May 8, 1964 in Oceanside, Calif., the daughter of John and Gertrude McGuire (both deceased).

She is survived by her daughters, Nicole Ruffin of Philadelphia, Natividad M. Monk of Dover; sons, Robert Dempsey III of Clayton and James Dempsey of Dover; sister, Connie McGuire of Dover; and brothers Jerry McGuire of South Windsor, Conn., Frank McGuire of Ocean City, Md., Brian McGuire of Dumfries, Va., and Kevin McGuire of Jersey City, N.J. She is also survived by grandchildren, Leslie R. McGuire, Yesenia Monk, Kenneth Monk Jr.and Layla Monk, all of Dover; a nephew and niece, Mike McGuire of Seattle, Wash., and Casey McGuire of South Windsor, Conn.; son-in-law, Kenneth Monk of Dover; sister-in-law, Lisa McGuire; and stepmother, Diane Draper-McGuire of Dover. Shelagh was predeceased by her husband, Robert Dempsey II, who died in 2001.

Shelagh also lived in California, Missouri and Wilmington and criss-crossed the country several times as a daughter in a United States Marine family. She was a 1982 graduate of Caesar Rodney High School and a 1999 graduate of Wilmington University.

Shelagh's life was celebrated July 14, 2019 at a wonderful memorial service at the Education Center at the Calvary Church in Dover attended by a large, diverse group of family and friends, led by special friends of Bill W. and Bridge of Life Group. The service, which acknowledged Shelagh's struggles through the years, was a celebration of her free spirit, energy, humor, outspokenness, pride in her Irish heritage and ability to connect with and help others who shared her struggles, qualities attested to by the many friends and family who spoke. She was laid to rest next to her husband Bob at Sharon Hill Cemetary in Dover. Services were private.

To honor Shelagh, please consider a donation to the organ donation program Gift of Life (more information at





