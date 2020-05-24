Shelby Jean Cahall
1937 - 2020
Shelby Jean Cahall was born June 9, 1937 to Elva May and William Conley.
Passed away peacefully at home on May 17, 2020 surrounded by her family under the care of Compass Regional Hospice.
Survived by her husband, Donald, of 67 years; her five children: Don Cahall Jr. (Diane) of Camden,; Ron Cahall of Wilmington; David Cahall (Debbie) of Millington, MD; Elva Lyn Hardy (John) of Ramona, CA and Donna Schrader of Millington, MD; her 10 grandchildren: Laura, Jason, Tiffany, Dana, J.D., Amber, Michael, Mark, Kenzie and Trish and 14 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Compass Regional Hospice or the Kingdom Hall of Jehovahâ€™s Witnesses, Chestertown, MD.
Memorial services to be determined at a later date due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.
For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com


Published in Delaware State News on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
130 Speer Road
Chestertown, MD 21620
(410) 778-0055
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 19, 2020
Will miss my precious aunt, my heart goes out to you my Conley cousins
Charlene Legg
Family
