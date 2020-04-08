Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheldon David Tate. View Sign Service Information Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa 370 Cypress St Millington , MD 21651 (410)-928-5311 Send Flowers Obituary



"Tate" was born March 27, 1985 in Providence, Rhode Island the son of Leonard Sheldon Lee and Cheryl Lucinda Tate. "Tate" attended school in Kent County and then the Capital School district for a year before leaving in the 11th grade. He earned his GED a few years later. "Tate" went to work for several restaurants and other areas of the food industry. In 2016 he went to work for George Kennedy as a general laborer. He enjoyed watching TV and spending time with his kids. He also enjoyed cooking, singing and spending time with his friends and family.

"Tate" was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Walter Tate; maternal great grandmother, Margarite Dickson; and step father, Preston Dean.

He survived by his mother, Cheryl Tate-Dean of Millington, Md.; his father, Leonard Lee of Providence, RI; his two daughters, Londyn N. Tate and Alivia M. Tate both of Millington, Md.; a sister, Dorian Dean; a brother, Robert Snelling Jr., both of Millington, Md.; Maternal grandmother Doris Tate Simmons (Rev Samuel Simmons) of Dover; aunts, Margaret Brown (Robert) North East, Md. and Deborah Scott (James) Dover; the mother of his daughters, Tawnya Brown; and his one and only #Graveyard Crew!

A service will be held privately by the family with a memorial service planned once this pandemic is over.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com



