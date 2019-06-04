FREDERICA - Sherry A. Turner passed away May 31, 2019 at Kent General Hospital, surrounded by those who loved her. Mrs. Turner was born March 22, 1964, the daughter of Arthur and Alice Glanden.
Important to Sherry were her friends, family, her dogs and her church. She was employed for several years with Walmart.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Wayne Glanden. She is survived by her husband of over 15 years, Richard E. Turner; siblings, Lois (Charles) Foraker, Bruce (the late Linda) Glanden and Neal Glanden; step-son, James M. Turner; extended family and friends.
For service times and location contact Pippin Funeral Home, Wyoming, (302)697-7002. www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Memorials may be made to Star Hill AME Church, 357 Voshells Mill Star Hill Road, Dover, DE 19901
Published in NewsZapDE on June 4, 2019