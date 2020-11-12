Shirley A. Jester, 74
MILFORD - Shirley A. Jester passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Mrs. Jester was born in Milford to the late Eugene and Ida (Stogden) Rogers. She was a member of the House Demonstration Club and she loved sewing. She won a Blue Ribbon at the Harrington State Fair for her Cross Stitching.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Bruce Rogers; and sister, Jean Hill.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Jester; sons, Richard (companion Renee) Jester Jr., Eugene (Sarah) Jester, and Kevin (Lisa) Jester; brothers, Richard (Fay) Rogers, Steve (Pat) Rogers, and Kenny (Maude) Rogers; 5 grandchildren, Richard Jester, III, Eric Jester, Amanda Fisher, Colby Jester, and Jesse Jester; and 6 great-grandchildren, Damien, Ryden, and Jack Jester, Kennedy and Henry Kelm and Kia Fisher.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, 119 NW Front St., Milford, DE 19963, where friends may call after 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Milford Community Cemetery. All in attendance must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing and social gathering protocols.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Shirley's memory can be made to: Compassionate Care Hospice, 405 E. Marsh Lane, Suite 4, Newport, DE 19804.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at: www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com