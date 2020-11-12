1/1
Shirley A. Jester
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley A. Jester, 74
MILFORD - Shirley A. Jester passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Mrs. Jester was born in Milford to the late Eugene and Ida (Stogden) Rogers. She was a member of the House Demonstration Club and she loved sewing. She won a Blue Ribbon at the Harrington State Fair for her Cross Stitching.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Bruce Rogers; and sister, Jean Hill.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Jester; sons, Richard (companion Renee) Jester Jr., Eugene (Sarah) Jester, and Kevin (Lisa) Jester; brothers, Richard (Fay) Rogers, Steve (Pat) Rogers, and Kenny (Maude) Rogers; 5 grandchildren, Richard Jester, III, Eric Jester, Amanda Fisher, Colby Jester, and Jesse Jester; and 6 great-grandchildren, Damien, Ryden, and Jack Jester, Kennedy and Henry Kelm and Kia Fisher.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, 119 NW Front St., Milford, DE 19963, where friends may call after 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Milford Community Cemetery. All in attendance must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing and social gathering protocols.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Shirley's memory can be made to: Compassionate Care Hospice, 405 E. Marsh Lane, Suite 4, Newport, DE 19804.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at: www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berry - Short Funeral Home
119-121 N.W. Front Street
Milford, DE 19963
(302) 422-8091
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved