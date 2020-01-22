DOVER - Shirley A. Vincent, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.
Mrs. Vincent was born May 18, 1945 in Dover to the late Thomas E. and Nellie Marie Mikell Wyatt.
She lived at a young age in Felton. As an adult she was a homemaker, raising three children. Her hobbies included shopping, travelling with family and caring for her sons. She remarried, Glenn Vincent and later, resided in Luther Towers for many years with friends.
Mrs. Vincent was preceded in death by, her first husband, Roger O. Holcomb.
She is survived by, he three sons, Roger Holcomb, Jr. (Rikki Dolor) of Newark, Randy Thomas Holcomb of Newark, and Robert Allen Holcomb of Tennessee; brother, Thomas E. Wyatt, Jr. (Cindy) of Felton; sister, Jeanette Foster (John) of Camden; grandchildren, Gabriel and Gabe; nieces and nephews, Catherine, James, Lisa, Thomas, Julie, and J.D.
Services will be held, Noon, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 in Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E Lebanon Rd. (Rt. 10) Dover, friends may call one hour prior. Interment will be in Lakeside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family asks contributions, in Shirley's honor, be made to the First State Animal Center and SPCA, 32 Shelter Circle, Camden, DE 19934.
Published in NewsZapDE on Jan. 22, 2020