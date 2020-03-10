Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Ann Corrin. View Sign Service Information McKnatt, Carpenter & Baker Funeral Home - Harrington 50 Commerce Street Harrington , DE 19952 (302)-398-3228 Calling hours 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Asbury United Methodist Church 200 Weiner Avenue Harrington , DE View Map Service 12:00 PM Asbury United Methodist Church 200 Weiner Avenue Harrington , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary



HARRINGTON - Shirley Ann Corrin passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 after a valiant battle with cancer. Shirley was born in Harrington, the daughter of the late Theodore Hughes and Helen (Beckwith) Harrington. She was a graduate of Harrington High School class of 1951. Shirley also had the honor of being named the first Miss Harrington in 1950. She began her career working at First National Bank from 1951 until 1955, when she got married and moved to Wilmington. She then began working part time for Kenneth M. Corrin, Sr. MD in 1972. Shirley moved to Pennsylvania and worked at the Lenape Inn until 1977. In 1978, she decided to move back to her hometown of Harrington, where she became the owner operator of Burtons Sport Shop until she retired in 1984.Shirley was a member of the Asbury U. M. Church and the Harrington Senior Center. She also volunteered for the Ladies Medical Society of Delaware and for the Wilmington Flower Market. She also did volunteer work at Milford Memorial Hospital for many years. Shirley enjoyed vacations and travel. She loved spending summers at the beach and enjoyed going to casinos as well. Family was also very important to Shirley. She loved spending many summers at the seashore while raising her children and enjoyed spending time and being involved with her grandchildren. She took great pride in and enjoyed cooking for her family during the holidays. Shirley also loved dogs and enjoyed breeding dachshunds. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Janet Marie Melvin and her companion Randell Smith.She is survived by her three daughters, Kim H. Corrin Martz (Richard), Diane Zunino (David) and Linda Kay Corrin; 11 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; two nieces, Gail and Gwen; her best friends, Carroll and Donald McKnatt; and her two beloved dogs, Nugget and Rudie.Friends may call from 11 am to 12 pm on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Asbury United Methodist Church, 200 Weiner Avenue, Harrington where services will be held at 12 noon, officiated by her grandson Pastor Christopher Benzing. Burial will be in Hollywood Cemetery, Harrington. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to the First State Animal Center, 32 Shelter Circle, Camden, DE 19934.

