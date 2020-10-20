Shirley Ann Hollingsworth (Corkran), 75
MILFORD - On October 16, 2020, Shirley Ann Hollingsworth (Corkran), passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was a graduate of Greenwood High School. Shirley started working as a Dental Assistant then she worked at the Stevenson House for Juvenile Corrections. After earning her Bachelor Degree in Elementary Education at Delaware State, she went on to work as a Special Education teacher in the Dover School District. Shirley then went on to own and operate her own daycare before "retiring" to work as the secretary for Hollingsworth Heating and A/C.
Shirley enjoyed traveling, genealogy, and attending church at Crossroads Community Church in Georgetown, Del. Her family was very important to Shirley, especially her grandchildren and great granddaughter, who she loved dearly.
Surviving Shirley is her husband of 56 years, Robert "Bob" Hollingsworth; and her sons, Michael Hollingsworth and his wife Jackie, and Alan Hollingsworth and his wife Lou-Ann. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Tiffany Broome and her husband Justin; her great granddaughter, Skylar Broome; Michael Hollingsworth and his wife Lin, Shannon Geyer and her husband Zeph, Mark Hollingsworth, and Daniel Howell and his wife Anita. Additional surviving family includes her sisters, Joyce Corkran and Betty Donaway; and her brother-in-law, Barry Hollingsworth and his wife Charlotte.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Grover and Elsie Corkran; her aunts, Lorraine Smith and Judy Willey; and her brother, Pete Corkran.
A graveside service to celebrate Shirley's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Milford Community Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Crossroads Community Church, 20684 State Forest Road, Georgetown, DE 19947.
