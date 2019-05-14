Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Ann Lattomus Tibbett. View Sign Service Information Faries Funeral Home 29 South Main Street Smyrna , DE 19977 (302)-653-8816 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Faries Funeral Home 29 South Main Street Smyrna , DE 19977 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Faries Funeral Home 29 South Main Street Smyrna , DE 19977 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SMYRNA - Shirley Ann Lattomus Tibbett died at Christiana Hospital in Newark, after a long illness surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, May 11, 2019.

She was born on Oct. 3, 1940 in Wilmington, the daughter of the late Joseph D. and Mabel A. Eastburn.

Shirley cherished the time spent as a youth growing up in Stanton, Del. and helping run the family business, Eastburn's Farm Market, along with her parents and her brother, Don.

She graduated from Conrad High School in 1958 and married her first husband, Robert P. Lattomus in 1959. Shirley took care of the books for their business, Union Auto Glass, until the death of Robert in 1988. She continued on in the glass industry where she met and married her second husband, Lee R. Tibbett, the owner of Mike's Glass Service and eventually becoming a co-owner of the business. Shirley continued to work at Mike's Glass until it's closing in 2015.

Concurrently while operating Union Auto Glass, Shirley and Robert started a family that eventually grew to include three sons. She loved her family very much and will be greatly missed by them. Shirley enjoyed traveling, watching her grandchildren play sports, listening to country music, genealogy and in earlier years participating in the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).

Shirley is survived by her three sons and their wives, Robert P. Lattomus, Jr. and Kimberly, Donald J. Lattomus and Melanie, Michael D. Lattomus and Stephanie; seven grandchildren, Alyssa, Max, Emily, Mark, Anna, Preston and Marissa; two nieces and two nephews. She is also survived by second husband, Lee R. Tibbett (separated). Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, brother and first husband.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. in the Faries Funeral Chapel, located at 29 South Main Street in Smyrna. Funeral services will proceed immediately following. Interment will be at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Smyrna.

In lieu of flowers, donations made be made on Shirley's behalf to the or the .

Condolences may be sent by visiting





