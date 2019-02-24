Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Ann Seeney. View Sign

Shirley Ann Seeney "Aunt Ann" passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019.

Shirley was born June 5, 1937 in Dover to Return and Ola Beckett Carney.

She married Donald M. Seeney in December 1955. Shirley was employed by Capitol Cleaners for 60 years, where she worked her way up to supervisor.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald M. Seeney; four brothers, James, Leroy, Garland, and Willis; and three sisters, Ruth Sowell, Maryetta Carter, and Cordelia Rochford.

Aunt Ann is survived by two sisters, Betty J. Seeney, of Clayton and Gloria Attix, of Dover; her two godchildren, Kelly Seeney Church (Gene) and Donald Attix, Jr. (Donna); plus many nephews, nieces, brothers and sister-in-law's who she couldn't be more loving to. She was a devoted member of the Immanuel Union United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir.

She was a devoted wife, sister and aunt. She was just a phone call away to help anyone who needed her. She was known for her homemade pies, rice pudding and chicken and dumpling, which she made with her sister Betty for family and friends. She was also known for her gatherings in her home on Friday nights.

Shirley was a big baseball fan, she and her sister Betty followed Dover baseball teams when her nephew, Dennis played and she was a fan of the Philadelphia Philly's. Shirley will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Funeral services will be held, 2 p.m. on Saturday March 2, 2019 at the Immanuel Union United Methodist Church, 756 Main Street, Cheswold. Friends may call two hours prior. Interment will be held in the Church Cemetery following services.

Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 24, 2019

